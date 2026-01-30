Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Massive Numbers of Reds Marching in Minneapolis

Massive Numbers of Reds Marching in Minneapolis

By M Dowling

M Dowling
Minnesota State Senator Doron Clark and Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne pleaded with the ICE protesters to get back out on the streets

“We saw Tom Homan is in town. He’s doing press conferences, talking about how they’re de-escalating. We still need folks out here patrolling, keeping eyes on ICE.”

The Massive Minneapolis March

There is a massive march in Minneapolis today. The left has called their troops in from outside Minneapolis. This is how important it is to them to shut down arrests and deportations.

They put their followers in dangerous situations because they don’t care if they are killed. It is for the cause.

The left’s useful idiots are on the streets, marching on behalf of criminal aliens in Minnesota. It’s insane.

These people need to get jobs and become productive.

They have a massive Constitution they’re marching with as if they believe in the Constitution.

A Hitlerian lunatic is ranting in the first clip, “This is just the surface of the resistance we’ve mounted. Community members of all ages patrol our streets to protect their neighbors.”

They have preprinted signs calling normal people “fascists.” This is what they are. It’s not a thousand people as it was earlier today; it’s thousands. They called in all the troops to make you think there are more of them than there are.

The left has corrupted the children in K-12 schools.

This is who these people are marching for:

They hound law enforcement day and night.

