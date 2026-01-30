Massive Numbers of Reds Marching in Minneapolis

Minnesota State Senator Doron Clark and Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne pleaded with the ICE protesters to get back out on the streets

“We saw Tom Homan is in town. He’s doing press conferences, talking about how they’re de-escalating. We still need folks out here patrolling, keeping eyes on ICE.”

The Massive Minneapolis March

There is a massive march in Minneapolis today. The left has called their troops in from outside Minneapolis. This is how important it is to them to shut down arrests and deportations.

They put their followers in dangerous situations because they don’t care if they are killed. It is for the cause.

The left’s useful idiots are on the streets, marching on behalf of criminal aliens in Minnesota. It’s insane.

These people need to get jobs and become productive.

They have a massive Constitution they’re marching with as if they believe in the Constitution.

A Hitlerian lunatic is ranting in the first clip, “This is just the surface of the resistance we’ve mounted. Community members of all ages patrol our streets to protect their neighbors.”

They have preprinted signs calling normal people “fascists.” This is what they are. It’s not a thousand people as it was earlier today; it’s thousands. They called in all the troops to make you think there are more of them than there are.

HAPPENING NOW: Easily more than 1000 anti-ICE activists have flooded the streets of downtown Minneapolis. @TPUSA|@choeshow pic.twitter.com/4gCLkZixA7 — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 30, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Aerial shots of a MASSIVE anti-ICE protest underway in Minnesota Does NOBODY in the Minneapolis area work for a living? Anyone who refuses to obey a dispersal order should have their welfare revoked. I’m tired of subsidizing this BS pic.twitter.com/Ui2ybil1Mw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2026

THAT’S A WRAP: On this “National Shutdown Day,” thousands of people in Minneapolis left their places of work and classrooms to protest against ICE raids.

More demonstrations are expected throughout the weekend. @TPUSA|@choeshow pic.twitter.com/DIEkZpdYTZ — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) January 30, 2026

The left has corrupted the children in K-12 schools.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!!!! Hundreds of high school students just BOLTED out of their classrooms to go “protest” outside here in Asheville NC. I’m looking at somewhere around 100 professionally made signs handed out to these kids. This is very well funded… pic.twitter.com/3FAvJ9rs1b — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) January 30, 2026

This is who these people are marching for:

🚨BREAKING: Three illegals fired guns into a packed Texas highway, even opening fire on a family. They have now been arrested. Good. These are the criminals leftwing agitators are willing to “martyr” themselves to keep in the country. pic.twitter.com/cNci26F06C — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) January 30, 2026

They hound law enforcement day and night.