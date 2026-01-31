UN Secretary General: The UN Faces “Imminent Financial Collapse”

The United Nations chief is warning that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues. That is a message directed at the United States and the billions it allegedly owes.

“Either all member states honor their obligations to pay in full and on time — or member states must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse,” he said.

Guterres wants to pressure the US by inciting member states against the US without mentioning the US by name.

Secretary-General Guterres said the organization was at risk of “imminent financial collapse” and could run out of cash by July.

The UN has struggled for cash after the US – its largest contributor – cut voluntary funding to the body’s agencies and refused to make payments to its regular and peacekeeping budgets.

Earlier this month, Washington announced the US would withdraw and cease funding for 31 UN entities, including a climate treaty and a body promoting gender equality. They are extreme left ideologies.

They try to destroy us, and we fund them. We really don’t owe them anything.

That’s too good to be true. I can’t think of a less worthy institution than the UN, except for perhaps the World Economic Forum.

It would be interesting to know how many nations don’t pay.