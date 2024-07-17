Desperate Dems Decide Rent Control Will Win Voters

Biden proposes nationwide rent control. Biden’s handlers decided the best way to get people to ignore their candidate’s “dumpster fire” and Trump’s heroics was to propose rent control.

They really are economic illiterates.

It strips landlords of most of the profit.

There is hardly anything more destructive in economics. If you think there is a shortage of housing now, just wait. We see what happens by looking at New York and Los Angeles. Housing becomes scarce and more expensive. The poor are forced into housing barely fit for humans.

Watch: