The Attempted Assassination Just Got Much Worse

We have more information about the Senate briefing on the attempted assassination today. It’s all getting more insane and ridiculous. According to the Senior Congressional Reporter for Punchbowl News, Andrew Desiderio, the killer at the Trump rally, visited the rally site a few days in advance to scope out the site.

From the time the attempted assassin was photographed as suspicious until he fired the shots, 62 minutes elapsed.

It took 20 minutes from the time snipers spotted him until they fired the shots.

What orders were given to the snipers, and who gave them?

FBI Director Wray said there is no known foreign nexus, and they have not established a motive. The assassin used encrypted communications and had little to no social media presence.

Of course, we are listening to people who lie all the time.

This was according to two senators on the call.

Breaking news from @VoteMarsha

the Secret Service knew about the threat prior to my father walking on stage. What is happening to our country? Answers and real accountability now!!! pic.twitter.com/stGHUQH3s7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 17, 2024

A former classmate of Thomas Crooks’ said he was a “know-it-all” who “hated Trump.”

THE LATEST VIA DAN BONGINO

Dan Bongino said today that his unimpeachable sources told him the local police were supposed to man the building but never showed up, and the Secret Service never checked. He also said the roof being too steep was a lie.

She had previously said that the roof was too steep for the officers. Did she keep them off it?

Lastly, Bongino said Secret Service Chief Cheatle was told to shut up, or she’d be out. Cheatle barely spoke at today’s Senate briefing.

Who told her to shut up? I would guess that the Administration or intelligence services told her to shut up. This looks like a planned hit by people who used this deranged 20-year-old to do their dirty work.

Where did he get the explosives, and what kind were they? He had a remote with him. Did he get them from the dark web?

We shouldn’t forget that Trump’s usual Secret Service team was pulled to protect Jill Biden except for one agent.

Holy F’uck Dan Bongino says his sources tell him that local PD assigned to secure that structure didn’t show up,and the SS never checked He says that’s when they first tried blaming locals , but then went to the sloped roof BS Bongino’s on it

pic.twitter.com/dOvK1l43Jc — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) July 17, 2024

WILL HISTORY REPEAT?

Many suspect that JFK was assassinated with the help of the CIA. It’s no secret JFK didn’t want Lyndon Johnson as his VP. Jackie Kennedy thought Johnson could have been involved in her husband’s assassination. JFK had to choose Johnson based on accounts at the time.

Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon was pushed out over Watergate.

Nixon’s elected Vice President, Spiro Agnew resigned from office over alleged tax and financial crimes. House Speaker Carl Albert selected Ford as Nixon’s new Vice President. He said, “We gave Nixon no choice but Ford.” Nixon then resigned, pushing Ford into the presidency.

Ford then nominated Rockefeller to be his Vice President, and under a cloud of controversy, Congress confirmed him.

Today, we learned Chuck Schumer told Biden to resign. A person tried to assassinate Donald Trump. Do we face the same scenario?