Biden Said He’d Resign If He Had a Medical Condition – He Has COVID

Adam Schiff is the latest top Democrat to publicly call for Joe Biden to resign. Democrat officials want him gone. Chuck Schumer allegedly told Biden it would be best if he resigned.

BREAKING Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told President Biden in a private meeting that it would be best for him and the country if he dropped out of the race. Schumer’s office told ABC’s @jonkarl that he conveyed the views of his caucus in that meeting and did not deny… pic.twitter.com/SLpjNERXGl — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 17, 2024

Within a day of the latest call for him to quit the campaign, the White House announced that Joe Biden has COVID. What makes this interesting is he said yesterday that he would resign if he had a medical condition.

Does he really have COVID?

I'm sick — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

It sounds like he is on his way out.

Joe Biden said in a new interview that he would consider dropping out if he was diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors.

Biden made the comments during an interview with BET, taped on Tuesday, when he was asked what it would take to prompt him to reconsider his candidacy.

“If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem,” Biden said in an excerpt released from the interview Wednesday.

BREAKING: Joe Biden says in a new interview with BET that he would reevaluate staying in the race if he was diagnosed with a “medical condition” by doctors. Is the coup moving into a final stage? pic.twitter.com/DXAdhoEcTR — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2024

Biden also stated that he is motivated to run again instead of serving as a transitional leader because of the country’s divisions.

He is the one who is dividing the country.