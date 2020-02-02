Desperate DNC Looks to Stop Bernie’s Rise to Power

About six Democratic National Committee members have quietly begun assessing support for a plan to potentially weaken Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and head off a brokered convention.

On the sidelines of a DNC executive committee meeting and via calls and texts, they have discussed policy changes to allow superdelegates to vote on the first ballot during the party’s national convention, giving them more power. They want to knee-cap Bernie.

Even proponents of the change acknowledge it is all but certain not to gain enough support to move past these initial conversations.

Democrats see Bernie as unelectable.

Bernie and his comrades are planning a socialist takeover of the Democrat Party. [Ironically, all their candidates are socialists to varying degrees, but Sanders and Warren are the most dangerous.]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is out stumping for Bernie, but she’s actually stumping for herself. She’s another Eva Peron, building a Democratic Socialist machine with Bernie, not so much for Bernie as for the young leftists coming up.

The Democrat Party is on the precipice of becoming a Socialist (Communist) Party.

Bernie calls himself a Democratic Socialist. The difference between a Democratic Socialist and a communist is Democratic Socialists can vote for their oppressors. After a few elections, it converts to communism. President Maduro of Venezuela is a Democratic Socialist.

As this ensuing battle for the heart of the Democrat Party looms over the left, people are looking through the archives for dirt on Bernie.

They don’t have to try hard. He has always been fairly obvious about what he is.

A QUICK LOOK INTO BERNIE’S HISTORY

Bernie Said the U.S. Military Action Was Like Hitler

In the early 1970s, a young Bernie Sanders accused the United States of committing atrocities on par with those of Nazi Germany, saying U.S. military action in Vietnam was “almost as bad as what Hitler did.”

He was speaking to ninth graders at the time.

Sanders told the children that the North Vietnamese were not his enemy. “They’re a very, very poor people. Some of them don’t have shoes,” Sanders said. “They eat rice when they can get it. And they have been fighting for the freedom of their country for 25 years. They can hardly fight back.”

More than 58,000 American military members died or went missing in the Vietnam War.

Free Beacon uncovered the information. The man is traitorous and seeks to overturn our government.

Comrade Bernie Sanders is as far-left as any communist. His agenda is communistic.

He loved Castro:

In light of seeing the Bernie Sanders campaign organizer, Kyle Jurek, saying that those who resist socialist change should be shot like they were in Cuba, it’s worth remembering that Bernie said he was “excited” & “impressed” by Fidel Castro’s “revolution.”pic.twitter.com/cipnGNH46j — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 14, 2020

This next clip is Bernie in Soviet Russia during the height of the Cold War. He honeymooned in the Soviet Union: