Rep. Nunes’ Disturbing Warning About the Democrat Party

Rep. Devin Nunes told Tucker Carlson on Friday that even if the Senate acquits President Trump, the House will continue to try to remove him from office. He also warned about what will be a frightening turn of events.

“I actually have some bad news for you tonight, Tucker on Friday night,” Nunes said. “The problem is this isn’t going to end. I just can’t imagine that Adam Schiff, after three and a half years of this nonsense — and Jerry Nadler — are not going to continue this, right? They are going to go back and subpoena John Bolton. We’re going to have the same exact thing that you have been seeing for the last three and a half years. I just think you should prepare.”

“We thought once Mueller collapsed completely, we thought, ‘okay, we’re going to get on to business,’” he added. “And then out of nowhere, this Ukraine hoax appeared. And, look, this really is a hoax. This was Adam Schiff and his staff concocting this all together with people that all know each other. All these people know each other that concocted this stupid Ukraine hoax that we have been dealing with for the last week in the Senate. So anyway, bad news for you tonight. I bet even after the acquittal we’re gonna be working on this.”

Tucker asked why Democrats are “continuing to do this.”

“If Bernie wins on Monday night, you have an entire takeover by the extreme left of the historic Democratic Party,” he said. “It no longer ceases to exist. It’s gonna be the socialist party.”

More like the communist party. This should terrify Americans.

