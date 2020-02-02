Humiliating Disinvite for “Extreme Conservative” Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney has a habit of taking absurd and meaningless ‘moral’ stands. His insistence on ignoring Barack Obama’s past cost him the election in 2012. His latest ‘principled’ position is to side with Democrats and vote for witnesses at the impeachment trial. He and Susan Collins stand out and alone.

Prior to this week, rumors in the media claimed he could bring a large number of Republicans over with him. If he did make comments feeding the rumors, he greatly overestimated his popularity.

The fake conservative will be a pariah among conservatives who make up most of the Republican Party.

Most humiliating for him is the prestigious CPAC annual gathering of conservatives has disinvited him. It’s not clear he would even dare show his face.

Leaders of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday night formally disinvited Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) from attending the event over his vote to approve additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

The conference takes place at the end of next month.

The Conservative Political Action Conference is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world., according to CPACs website. Over 19,000 people attended CPAC 2019.

This is an important year for conservatives as we face the threat of a Democrat Party about to become a Socialist Party.

President Trump will speak and it will also serve as a grand reception for him.

Disinviting him is the right thing to do.

BREAKING: The “extreme conservative” and Junior Senator from the great state of Utah, @SenatorRomney is formally NOT invited to #CPAC2020. pic.twitter.com/f35tYy73V1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) January 31, 2020