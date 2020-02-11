Desperate Nadler demands AG Barr explain why there’s a review of Giuliani’s evidence

A very rattled Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, sent a demeaning and demanding letter to Attorney General Bill Barr. Jerry’s extremely unnerved after the AG set up an intake process to review Rudy Giuliani’s evidence of wrongdoing by the Biden’s and the Democrat Party.

Nervous Jerry has “serious concerns” since Giuliani went outside the normal channels.

Barr made clear yesterday that this is simply a review of what Giuliani has gathered.

“The DOJ has the obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant. As I did say to Senator Graham, we have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine. There are a lot of agendas in the Ukraine, there are a lot of cross-currents, and we can’t take anything we receive from the Ukraine at face value.”

“For that reason,” he continued, “we had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in about Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department and its intelligence community partners, so that we could assess its provenance and its credibility. And you know that is true for all information that comes to the department relating to the Ukraine, including anything Mr. Guiliani might provide.”

Watch:

AG Barr on Sen. @LindseyGrahamSC arranging for Rudy Giuliani to supply DOJ with information from Ukraine regarding the Bidens: “We have to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine…” pic.twitter.com/yHt3Yn99AD — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2020

THE STORY

Jerry demands detailed information about the intake process. He railed once again about the Attorney General’s alleged conflicts of interest. He wants the AG to recuse himself. The panicked chairman falsely claimed evidence given by two grifters, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, was proven and it disproves Giuliani’s evidence.

The only thing Nadler proved was he could use gossip to maximum advantage.

Nadler wrote, “Whether or not you are in league with Mr. Giuliani and his associates, DOJ guidelines and regulations exist to protect you and the Department from even the appearance of a conflict of interest or any impropriety,” after referring to allegations by Giuliani associate Lev Parnas that Barr was connected to the effort to collect info on the Bidens in Ukraine.”

“Given your creation of a new ‘intake process’ for Mr. Giuliani, it is all the more important that you provide a complete explanation for your decision to sidestep standard Department practice,” Nadler added.

Nadler asked eleven questions grilling the Attorney General, all of which are obnoxious.

READ IT HERE:

NEW: @RepJerryNadler sent a letter to AG Barr to demand answers after @LindseyGrahamSC and Barr admit that Rudy Giuliani is sending information concerning Ukraine to the Department of Justice through a special intake process. pic.twitter.com/Yg6rPZ5zOt — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) February 10, 2020