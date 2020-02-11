President in NH draws huge crowds, mocks Nancy’s mumbling during SOTU

With voters going to the polls on Tuesday, the president commented on the stunts of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA), at last week’s State of the Union address.

“On Tuesday, I delivered my address on the State of the Union and I had somebody behind me who is mumbling terribly, mumbling,” Trump said, before mocking the behavior. Mumbling, mumbling. Very distracting.”

The excited crowd began chanting, “Lock her up! Lock her up!”

“I was very distracted. I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me, angry, there was a little anger back there, we are the ones who should be angry. Not them. We are the ones who should be angry.”

Nervous Nancy mumbled too? Did you know that? As a viewer watching the President, I found her constant obnoxious faces were very distracting and annoying.

The President was funny relating the story but the left doesn’t appreciate his sense of humor. There will be backlash.

The President is drawing the crowds, not the socialist Democrats. Although — to be fair — crazy commie Bernie can draw good-sized crowds too, but not as large as Trump’s. They don’t wait overnight or in the rain for him either.

Biden can’t fill a tiny room unless a lot of reporters show up or they force the union guys to go.

Warren can’t even get anyone to wave to her. Who is she waving at? These people just want to eat their meals.

No one is waving to her, they just want to eat. Who is she waving to?

THE TRUMP CROWDS

Look at all the MAGA SUPPORTERS waiting in line to make sure they get a seat at the Trump Rally in New Hampshire tonight

Look at all the MAGA SUPPORTERS waiting in line to make sure they get a seat at the Trump Rally in New Hampshire tonight

You don't see these crowds waiting over night to see a DO NOTHING DEMOCRAT!

This is New Hampshire Umm if I were @JoeBiden I would be HIGHLY concerned@realDonaldTrump will flip every blue State RED No other Presidential candidate has drawn these crowds! EVERY State is like this

We are experiencing GREATNESS!

I’m in awe#RoseDC11pic.twitter.com/U0zZJvUCVa — ✝️🇺🇸Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IStandWGenFlynn🇺🇸✝️ (@RoseDC11) February 11, 2020

New Hampshire voters are waiting in the rain to see @realDonaldTrump tonight and ready to WIN in November! "He's saving our country!" "He's done a wonderful job! "In 2016 he lost [New Hampshire] by 2,700 votes. That's not going to happen this time."

Crowds overflow outside full 12000 seat venue Trump rally in New Hampshire