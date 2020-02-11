NSA O’Brien’s draining the NSC swamp, Anti-Trump deep staters hurt the most

The new National Security Adviser, John C. O’Brien, is drastically cutting the size of the NSC. The transfer of the Vindman boys was part of this movement to drain the NSC swamp. Neither McMaster nor John Bolton did this. They did the opposite.

Seventy Obama holdovers are gone from the National Security Council (NSC), Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard reported on Monday.

“So it’s bloated. We’re going to bring it back to a size that’s manageable and efficient. And look, the folks who are there, they really need to want to serve the president,” O’Brien told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham last week.

Officials confirmed that Trump and national security adviser Robert O’Brien have cut 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, who had fattened the staff to over 200.

Many were loaners from other agencies and have been sent back. Others left government work.

O’Brien recently said that former President George W. Bush handled the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with 100 NSC aides, a model he is instituting.

“This month, we will complete the right-sizing goal Ambassador O’Brien outlined in October, and in fact, may exceed that target by drawing down even more positions,” John Ullyot, the NSC’s senior director for strategic communications, told Secrets.

It is believed that most of the endless leaks come from the NSC. Anti-Trump deep state operatives/leakers are hurt the most by this reduction in staff.

In a somewhat related bit of news, attorney Joe di Genova says the White House has identified the “Anonymous” author and removed him. Anonymous wrote a vicious anti-Trump article for the NY times and s/he is also behind a book repeating what can only be called vile gossip. The book is probably written by an editor.

The White House has not confirmed this.

Joe DiGenova says senior White House official told him they have identified the anonymous writer of the New York Times article. The person will be removed from the White House pretty quickly. pic.twitter.com/UsONpYUDI0 — Josh Cremeans “DirtyTruth” (@AKA_RealDirty) February 10, 2020

Joe leaking classified information is a federal felony. There hasn’t been one prosecution since Trump took office and he doesn’t know why. pic.twitter.com/VYf3Jyp2ez — Josh Cremeans “DirtyTruth” (@AKA_RealDirty) February 10, 2020