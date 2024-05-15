Despicable Alvin Bragg Gives Police Beaters Plea Deals

This next story is truly despicable. Alvin Bragg, who wants to imprison, Donald Trump, for not committing a crime and the good Samaritan, Daniel, Penny, offered plea deals to the illegal aliens who viciously attacked two police officers. They aren’t even being deported.

The plea deals offer most of them just one year in jail in exchange for pleading guilty, with two offered only six months.

Fox News reports that six of the migrants were part of a mob that viciously attacked the NYPD officers in January.

They were caught on video so there’s no question they did it. They were immediately released after being arrested and one gave us all the middle finger for the benefit of the camera.

“On Tuesday, Yohenry Brito, 24, Ulises Bohorquez, 21, and Andres Gomez-Izquiel, 19, were offered plea deals by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office to serve a year in jail in exchange for pleading guilty to second-degree assault, the Post reports, citing the DA’s office.

“Two other migrants charged in the cop attack, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, have been offered a separate deal to serve six months in prison for pleading guilty to obstructing a government administration, while Yorman Reveron, 24, will get two years if he pleads guilty to second-degree assault.

“The defendants’ attorneys have not yet accepted the plea deals.

“The deals come as it was revealed that Brito was just nabbed for allegedly trying to steal children’s clothing and fragrances from Macy’s in Herald Square in Manhattan on Friday night, according to a criminal complaint seen by the Post.

“Judge Laura Wood blasted him in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

“I am furious that Mr. Brito was rearrested and charged with petty larceny while he was out on this case,” Wood fumed, according to the Post.

“She warned another crime would land him in prison.

“I am very tempted right now to put you in jail. I am telling you right now, if I learn you are rearrested for anything at all between now and this case being finished, I will order a warrant and I will place bail so high you will not get out,” Woods said. “If you jaywalk, if you jump a turnstile, if you do anything at all and I have to issue a warrant, you will not see the light of day until this case is over.”

”Brito was charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property — both misdemeanors.”

These dirtbags beat two officers, and this is the message that is being sent. Who cares if the judge yelled at any of them. It’s meaningless.

