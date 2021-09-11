Greg Kelly makes the case for who pulls Joe Biden’s strings

















Newsmax host Greg Kelly spoke of the man who he believes very possibly pulls Joe Biden’s strings. He thinks it’s Barack Obama and explains why he thinks that. It’s clear that someone is controlling Biden. Figurehead Biden is nothing but “an empty suit,” an “airhead who stands for pretty much nothing and may be compromised.”

Obama is very critical of white people which suggests motivation for his constant apologizing for how terrible he says our country is. He no longer has to remain silent about his contempt for whites.

Kelly just read one of radical Obama’s more recent self-aggrandizing books Promised Land, and in it, he references white people 97 times. Of those references, 71% are negative and 28% are neutral.

Of his book’s 130 references to black people, 83% are positive or sympathetic, and 16% are neutral.

Kelly also discusses Biden’s actions in Afghanistan and believes that they just might be illegal. [Actually, open borders alone are illegal. When will someone do something about it?]

Watch:

Related















