Despicable Dem talking point: Antifa are the soldiers who fought on D-Day



















Brian Williams is a fraud as the world knows and he’s come out of the basement NBC put him in to spew the worst hardcore left propaganda I have heard yet. In fact, he has gone beyond it into the desecration of our most sacred moments and our greatest heroes, the World War II military who defeated Hitler, Mussolini, and the Japanese. In particular, he took the stunning victory of D-Day and turned it into a slobbering ad to the violent, anarcho-communist Antifa.

Williams played a Lincoln Project ad — the child pervert enablers — who took the literal definition of anti-fascism and equated Antifa to our soldiers who stormed the beaches of Normandy, took down Nazi machine gun nests, liberated concentration camps, and fearlessly fought against fascism.

Brian Williams essentially ran an ad for Antifa that is despicable and ahistorical, raising Antifa morons to heroic status — people to be admired and revered.

It’s insane and sacrilegious.

I had to play the clip below three times because I truly could not believe the blasphemy. My family, now gone, fought on these beaches, and liberated the imprisoned and suffering. My Grand Uncle suffered in a German POW camp, and I am outraged.

How dare The Lincoln Project and Brian Williams compare the very people my forebears fought to the warriors who saved us from them.

Antifa is Hitler. They are Mussolini. They are the Japanese who bombed Pearl Harbor.

Antifa mobs are the fascists who want to take our freedoms, silence us, disarm us, take our wealth and accomplishments, tear down our Founding documents. They attack our police and our justice system. They’re idiots who tear down statues and burn buildings.

Watch:

THE MEDIA IS TRYING TO FORCE FASCISM ON AMERICA

The people in World War II gave their lives to destroy the fascism that Antifa represents — and the media too apparently. It wasn’t only Brian Williams and The Lincoln child perv Project who did this.

This was the disgraceful media’s talking point.

“Friend points out on D-Day anniversary that the men who stormed the beaches of Normandy were the true and original antifa,” tweeted Washington Post reporter Paul Farhi.

National Public Radio’s Mara Liasson: “Biggest antifa rally in history,” linking to a photo of the World War II beach landing that saw 160,000 U.S., British, Canadian and other troops descend on Normandy, France, resulting in more than 9,000 casualties.

Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor for Sen. Bernard Sanders’ 2020 bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, tweeted, “June 6, 1944. Largest ANTIFA operation in history.”

This is the most abominable thing I’ve seen yet.

This is why Joe Biden didn’t mention D-Day. They are even destroying our World War II history. It’s hard to criticize the people who fought for our freedom from 1941 to 1945, so, instead, they elevated the people who loot, burn and pillage to the status of those heroes.

They are rewriting our history in the most deplorable ways.

