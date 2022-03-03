Despicable DNC Chair Says GOP Rep Isn’t Potty Trained

A disgusting DNC Chair wasn’t too happy about Rep. Boebert calling out during the President’s absolute mess of a State of the Union.

During his speech, Biden once again exploited the death of his late son Beau, adding that many soldiers don’t come home.

“They come home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors in the world, never the same,” Biden said. “Headaches, numbness, dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert heckled Biden at that point.

“You put them in! Thirteen of them!” yelled Boebert.

Rep. Boebert doubled down today as Democrats railed against her, pretending they are superior.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison made the disgusting remark, “After Joe Wilson’s “You Lie” embarrassment a few years ago you would have thought the GOP would have potty trained their unruly toddlers but I guess after last night’s disrespectful antics some of the toddlers have become juvenile delinquents.”

Apparently, he forgot about Speaker Pelosi ripping up Donald Trump’s SOTU behind him as he spoke. Perhaps he doesn’t realize his party wants to kill babies to the moment of birth and leave babies to die if they happen to survive. That’s disrespectful. It’s a sin against God.

But…but…Joe Wilson was right!

After Joe Wilson’s “You Lie” embarrassment a few years ago you would have thought the GOP would have potty trained their unruly toddlers but I guess after last night’s disrespectful antics some of the toddlers have become juvenile delinquents. https://t.co/hrmWn81xum — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) March 2, 2022

Remember this disrespectful scene with Pelosi? (after the ad) Did she graduate from kindergarten yet?

