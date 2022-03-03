Remarkably, Dems Killed the Bill to Make Us Energy Independent Again

On Tuesday, House Democrats killed legislation that would have allowed the US to regain its energy independence. This is because Biden is hostage to the climate change extremism agenda and the Kerrys, Gores, and Thunbergs.

Energy independence means we can send our oil and gas and coal abroad. Europe could use that right now. Instead, Democrats are doubling down on solar and wind, not even nuclear, which cannot take the place of fossil fuels. It certainly won’t help Ukraine, but to Democrats, Ukraine was a chess piece in a dangerous game they played with the Russian dictator.

The Left isn’t serious about the climate or they’d include nuclear which is carbon-free. They want to overturn capitalism – that’s the real goal.

Biden could shut Putin down but he’s more afraid of the progressive communists in the Democrat Party than the utter destruction of Ukraine and the slaughter of thousands.

Democrats wouldn’t do it.

The “American Energy Independence from Russia Act” was introduced by the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s ranking member Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and was shot down along a partisan line vote of 221 to 202.

“America, not Russia, is the world’s number one energy producer,” Rodgers said on the floor of the House urging members to vote for her legislation. “We should act like it and lead. President Biden must restore American energy dominance and use energy resources to help Ukraine and Europe fight back.”

Democrats are far-left ideologues who will not move off their agenda, no matter how insane. We have too many pie-in-the-sky Harvard graduates in high places.

At the end of February, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took to social media to push for energy independence.

“The United States must replace Russian energy with American energy independence & accelerating energy exports to our allies. American strength deters our adversaries, and our response to Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine demands American leadership.”

Under the Biden administration’s Energy Department, the US is going to stay a net importer of oil as refineries start to close. Eventually, it will be irreversible and it will destroy our economy and our lifestyle.

While we are sanctioning Russia for invading its neighbor Ukraine, Biden still has the US buying billions of dollars of oil from the invaders.

The bill Democrats killed on Tuesday would have responded to Russia’s energy domination and at the same time potentially pulled Russia out of Ukraine by allowing American production of oil that would have lowered prices and dissolved Russian imports. The bill would have reauthorized the Keystone Pipeline that Biden shut down on day one of his disastrous presidency.

The bill would have also forced oil and gas exploration leases on federal land as Biden did another pause on leases last month while trying to keep it on the down-low. The bill would have also required the administration to create a plan on energy security within 30 days and replace oil reserves Biden released from the emergency stockpile, something he wouldn’t have had to do if he wasn’t so beholden to the climate lobby.

Biden is wasting our oil reserves meant for war to make himself look good.

