NYC Subway Crime Soars 200% in One Week & Feces Nut Out on Bail

New York City subway crimes skyrocketed by more than 200% this past week compared to the same time in 2021, after several reports of heinous attacks in the transit system and despite Mayor Eric Adams’s alleged crackdown efforts, Fox News reports.

When criminals get out of prison immediately no matter what they do, this is what happens. When they are not held accountable, they keep committing crimes.

There were 55 subway crimes reported from Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 27, compared to the 18 during the same time in 2021 – a 205.6% jump, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) statistics released Wednesday. Subway crimes statistics also increased 72.4% for the most recent 28-day period, and 72.8% year-to-date compared to the same time last year, the data show.

There have been 375 subway crimes reported this year as of Feb. 27, compared to the 217 during the same period in 2021, the NYPD found.

But don’t worry, they’re taking care of the real criminals. Two officers pushed a man resisting them so they are in trouble. Other officers are being criticized on social media for being too rough on agitators so they’re in trouble. Another officer walked around with Roger Stone on J6 and he’s suspended.

FECES MANIAC

The man accused of using a bag of human feces to assault a woman at a Bronx subway station last week reportedly told police “shit happens,” The New York Post reports.

The maniac is 37-year-old Frank Abrokwa was released without being required to post bond.

Bronx Assistant District Attorney Grace Phillips said Abrokwa blurted “Shit happens. Haha. This is a shitty situation. Haha,” he said.

He told the judge, “I don’t know that b—h,” referring to the victim.

He lashed out at the judge, lamenting, “Why am I being mistreated by the system?”

“I’m being respectful. I’m talking to my attorney,” he snapped at the jurist. “You’re talking to her. Not to me. F–k you, bitch.”

Ultimately, Abrokwa was freed without bail — because the charges against him were not bail-eligible under the state’s bail reform laws, despite prosecutors’ request for him to be held on $15,000 bond, or $5,000 cash.

No bail!! And they didn’t even send him to Bellevue for observation.

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 2/21/22 at 5:15 PM, inside of the E. 241 St subway station in the Bronx, the suspect approached a 43-year-old woman sitting on the bench & struck her in the face & the back of her head with human feces. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8zCIHNMtgN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2022

NYC WILL BECOME EVEN MORE OF A HELLHOLE WITH FOOLS IN CHARGE

WANTED BY NYPD: On Thursday, a 57-year-old woman was kicked down the stairs at a Queens subway station. The attacker then struck her several times in the head with a hammer. He then stole her purse.pic.twitter.com/hmOjZ4uwrU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2022

They found a white person who attacks Asian people. He’s not only white but his hair is white too. The Left can label him a white supremacist and use him as their poster boy.

NYPD hunts racist attacker who elbowed and punched at least seven Asian women in the face https://t.co/5clZ86a53t — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) March 3, 2022

