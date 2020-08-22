‘Despicable!’ PA health secretary cut a secret deal to allow car show to avoid virus rules

Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary had a secret agreement with a car show near the state capital. She allowed them to get around coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

According to legal documents obtained by local Pittsburgh outlet WPXI, Dr. Rachel Levine made a confidential settlement agreement with the Carlisle Car Show near Harrisburg. She allowed 20,000 people to attend their four-day event in June.

According to Pennsylvania’s color-coded reopening plan, outdoor gatherings are limited to 250 people or less.

The peons are limited, that is. How is this fair? The eastern half of the state can set up deals while the western part of the state can’t?

LAWMAKERS ARE INCENSED

State lawmakers told WPXI the move was “outrageous,” “ridiculous,” “despicable,” and “not fair.”

Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstein, who represents counties in the western part of the state, described it as “despicable,” adding, “It’s not fair that eastern PA set up deals when we abide by rules.”

Democratic state Rep. Chris Sainato, who represents Lawrence County on the Ohio border, told WPXI, “That was surprising to me when you told me we’ve been making the sacrifices for five months.”

Pointing out how the county fair had to be canceled to comply with the health secretary’s mandates, Sainato said such a deal transcends political party. “I don’t think it’s truly fair throughout the state. You have to play by the same rules for everywhere no matter where you are in the state.”

Republican state Rep. Marci Mustello of Butler County was likewise incensed, saying, “I think somebody needs to explain why this agreement was allowed or even offered. So yes, it’s outrageous to even think this.”

THEY’VE DONE THIS BEFORE

The car show agreement is not the first time Pennsylvania officials have faced accusations of inconsistently applying COVID-19 restrictions.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf broke his own state’s coronavirus lockdown restrictions on June 3, when he marched in solidarity with hundreds of protesters in Harrisburg following the death of George Floyd. Gatherings were restricted to 25 at the time.

The excuse as to why the governor and protesters were seemingly given a pass, health secretary Levine said, “The governor has always said that people have the right to protest and to demonstrate, and the right to free speech, and so overall, we want large gatherings such as maybe a party or some type of concert or something, to be under 250 people.”

Coronavirus rules apparently rely on whether you are the elite or the peasant.

CHECK OUT THE CONDITIONS FOR THE CAR SHOW

11 investigates obtained this confidential settlement agreement by filing a right to know request. It’s the terms of the discrete deal between the health department and an outdoor event near Harrisburg allowing 20,000 people in per day w/ Covid restrictions still 250. pic.twitter.com/NebV9ypeDJ — Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) August 20, 2020

Here is the link to see the rest of the confidential agreement. https://t.co/XnuG4xBg0o — Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) August 20, 2020