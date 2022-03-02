Despite What You Heard, Russia Is Not Alone

Russia will invite Pakistan, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, India, Ethiopia, and other countries to an “Anti Fascist Conference” that will be held in Moscow in August, according to The Post Millennial.

Putin has been speaking with these countries to form an Asian-African alliance. They could in the end be far more powerful and end up a lot richer than the current alliance of WOKE Europeans and Americans. We’d better change course and do so quickly.

So, who are the fascists that Putin is referring to in his Anti-Fascist Conference? We think it’s Europe, Canada, and the United States. They’re not wrong. The West is revisiting the dangerous world of the 20th Century but in an authoritarian role this time around.

Putin is forming a powerful alliance that could eventually crush the weak WOKES of the Western World.

Google has cut off the Kremlin website and it’s hard to find out what the Russians and their new allies think took place in the meetings. It’s really not smart to censor. Knowledge is power and we can’t acquire knowledge if people are silenced. We can determine if they’re liars and it’s propaganda. No one needs Google and the US government to interpret the information for us. Nonetheless, they’ve cut off information involving Russia.

Russian President Putin’s Twitter feed is up and this is what you see:

Telephone conversation with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro: Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership, the situation in Ukraine

Meeting with St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov

Telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: situation in and around Ukraine, OPEC+

Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett

Telephone conversation with Sadyr Japarov: situation in Ukraine, strengthening Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations and strategic partnership

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Syria Bashar al-Assad

Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi

Telephone conversation with President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi

Vladimir Putin met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who is in Russia on a working visit

Telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping: developments in Ukraine

Speaking on Monday at an emergency session, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun weighed in on how he believed tensions between the two former Soviet Republics could be eased.

“The most important thing right now is to return to the track of diplomatic negotiations and [create] a political settlement as soon as possible to help de-escalate the situation,” he claimed.

Russia held one meeting with the Ukrainians and nothing came of it. The entire call for negotiations by China and Russia a sham they worked on together.

There is no way Russia would have moved ahead with this assault without China giving them the go-ahead. One would have to be incredibly naive to think otherwise. He also appears to be marshaling the worse dictators – and some who are not – to his side.

We don’t think Putin’s crazy. Evil might be a good descriptor as he gives up on the West and slaughters people. In the end, he might now become a worse threat than the paranoid Democrats feared, poked, and incited.

