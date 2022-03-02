Despite What You Heard, Russia Is Not Alone

Russia will invite Pakistan, China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, India, Ethiopia, and other countries to an “Anti Fascist Conference” that will be held in Moscow in August, according to The Post Millennial.
Putin has been speaking with these countries to form an Asian-African alliance. They could in the end be far more powerful and end up a lot richer than the current alliance of WOKE Europeans and Americans. We’d better change course and do so quickly.
So, who are the fascists that Putin is referring to in his Anti-Fascist Conference? We think it’s Europe, Canada, and the United States. They’re not wrong. The West is revisiting the dangerous world of the 20th Century but in an authoritarian role this time around.
Putin is forming a powerful alliance that could eventually crush the weak WOKES of the Western World.
Google has cut off the Kremlin website and it’s hard to find out what the Russians and their new allies think took place in the meetings. It’s really not smart to censor. Knowledge is power and we can’t acquire knowledge if people are silenced. We can determine if they’re liars and it’s propaganda. No one needs Google and the US government to interpret the information for us. Nonetheless, they’ve cut off information involving Russia.
Russian President Putin’s Twitter feed is up and this is what you see:
- Telephone conversation with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro: Russia-Venezuela strategic partnership, the situation in Ukraine
- Meeting with St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov
- Telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: situation in and around Ukraine, OPEC+
- Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan
- Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett
- Telephone conversation with Sadyr Japarov: situation in Ukraine, strengthening Russia-Kyrgyzstan relations and strategic partnership
- Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev
- Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Syria Bashar al-Assad
- Telephone conversation with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi
- Telephone conversation with President of Iran Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi
- Vladimir Putin met with Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who is in Russia on a working visit
- Telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping: developments in Ukraine
Speaking on Monday at an emergency session, China’s permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun weighed in on how he believed tensions between the two former Soviet Republics could be eased.
“The most important thing right now is to return to the track of diplomatic negotiations and [create] a political settlement as soon as possible to help de-escalate the situation,” he claimed.
Russia held one meeting with the Ukrainians and nothing came of it. The entire call for negotiations by China and Russia a sham they worked on together.
There is no way Russia would have moved ahead with this assault without China giving them the go-ahead. One would have to be incredibly naive to think otherwise. He also appears to be marshaling the worse dictators – and some who are not – to his side.
We don’t think Putin’s crazy. Evil might be a good descriptor as he gives up on the West and slaughters people. In the end, he might now become a worse threat than the paranoid Democrats feared, poked, and incited.
There was great gnashing of teeth when UAE didn’t have the US back. After Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria and Lybia it’s no surprise the Arab world has second thoughts supporting anything the US does.
According to Alexander the losses on the Russian side are 300, including the militia from the Donbass. Ukraine is said to have lost around 1000. It’s likely that is a majority of military losses considering the heavy fighting in those areas.
How is it the West can deny the Donbass separation after the War in Yugoslavia. They weren’t left intact in the aftermath. The result was break-away countries. It was all due to internal conflicts within peoples and the West thought it prudent to intervene.
China seems to be in the process of brokering a cease-fire. What will the response by the West if it succeeds. What effect will it have on Chinese relations considering many are in the pocked of said country. It was the foreign minister of Ukraine who initiated a call with China and ending the war was his top priority. He was willing to move forward with the talks and China’s mediation efforts. China made it known security cannot be achieved by increasing military blocs.
As opposed to the WEF’ “New World Order”, we may see a new world order that sidelines the West, especially as honest brokers in the world. The West has had failure upon failure on the diplomatic front. In the general, it often turns for the worst. If this turns out, what will all those pushing for an “End” to Russia have to say. What will the propaganda media then say. It will elevate China to such a level never imagined, to the chagrin of the many, while the West is reduced in stature, all because the West decided Not to have a conversation.
https://rumble.com/vw8ds7-col.-macgregor-keeps-it-real-on-fox-news.-china-ready-to-mediate-settlement.html