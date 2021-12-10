Despot Gov Hochul Mandates Masks Indoors to Prepare for a Surge

















Starting Monday, every New Yorker has to go back to wearing masks indoors. New York Gov. Hochul, who no one voted for, imposed a statewide indoor mask mandate except in the case of businesses or venues that implement a vaccine mandate — but the vaccinated have to show proof. There is up to a $1,000 fine for each violation.

Hochul claims she wants to control an impending surge. This is a ridiculous amount of control by despots.

Masks don’t do much and have not controlled the spread. We have already been told a vaccine doesn’t keep people from spreading the virus so why does vaccination matter. The virus is endemic and we need to concentrate on treatments.

Vaccines just don’t do what people want them to do.

The States with surges right now are Michigan, Minnesota, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, the most vaccinated states in the Union.

These Leftists don’t follow science unless it coincides with their ideology.

REP. ZELDIN IS “TOTALLY OPPOSED”

Congressman Zeldin is opposed to the mandate. Zeldin says what we need right now is more respect for individual liberty, freedom, more emphasis on therapeutics, and not trying to instill fear for political calculation and to assert more government control.

The Left keeps moving the goalposts. Their solutions don’t work so they keep doing it. Isn’t this the definition of insanity?

In New York City holding a COVID briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/3GpqAKURw1 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 9, 2021

#COVID Update: -268,372 Test Results Reported

-11,203 Positives

-4.17% Positive

-3,546 Hospitalizations (+48)

-55 new deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS pic.twitter.com/BGFaHiXv5U — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 10, 2021

Madison County in upstate New York just said “No!”



Related















