Despot Kathy Hochul Brags About Her Handling of Crime

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength”.

On Tuesday, unelected tyrant Kathy Hochul told MSNBC’s “Katy Tur that “People are scared, they’re hurting” largely because of “this unsatiable effort by the Republicans to scare people, when I’m out there actually doing something to literally keep them safer.”

This is the pay-to-play governor of New York who wouldn’t change the bail laws and continues to allow criminals to run free within hours of committing the most egregious crimes.

“We have been fighting the crime issue, and it doesn’t go back to an election season. It goes back to last January when I was with Eric Adams working in partnership, the first time a Democratic Governor and a Mayor of the city of New York have actually worked as a partnership.

“We worked together in the subways. We’ve added more cops. We’ve added cameras to keep people safer. We’ve added more care for the people who are severely mentally ill. …

“And illegal guns are at the core of this issue, and Lee Zeldin has opposed everything we’ve done. I’ve worked with law enforcement to get 8,000 illegal guns off the streets of New York. After the massacre in my hometown of Buffalo, where ten innocent people were gunned down, we made sure that no longer could you have a teenager buy an AR-15.

“We toughened up our red flag laws, and when the concealed carry decision from the Supreme Court came down, it said I, as the Governor of New York, can no longer count on a law that’s been on the books for 108 years to ensure that people aren’t carrying guns concealed in our churches and synagogues and subways and even schools and Lee Zeldin says that we need to arm every teacher now. Once people realize what we’ve done and all he’s done is talk about crime, he has no plan.”

The guns aren’t the problem. Gangs and repeat offenders are. Not enforcing the law is the problem.

They added cops to the subway, taking them off the streets. Then they are immediately released after the arrests. Gun crimes are not enforced.

The petty despot added, “Democrats focus on facts. We also don’t ignore the fact that there’s real human emotion here. People are scared, they’re hurting, and a lot of it has to do with this unsatiable effort by the Republicans to scare people, when I’m out there actually doing something to literally keep them safer.”

The fact that any person would believe this is frightening. She is lying while we all can see what is going on, and crime is now moving into the suburbs.

She met with Mayor Adams a week ago and came up with the slogan, Cops, Cameras, and Care, so all of a sudden, she claims that is what she has been doing.

They’re adding more cops to subways without enforcing the law or adding more cops overall. We already had cameras. Care? Who does she care about? She cares about criminals. They are part of her voting bloc.

“People are scared…a lot of it has to do with this insatiable effort by the Republicans to scare people.” @GovKathyHochul talks to @KatyTurNBC about crime policy in New York as her election versus Rep. Lee Zeldin nears. pic.twitter.com/MQUiPwnDH6 — Katy Tur Reports (@KatyOnMSNBC) November 1, 2022

THE HOCHUL PLAN DIDN’T WORK

She claims Lee Zeldin has no plan. His plan is to declare a crime emergency, change the bail laws, and let the police do their jobs.

She’s pretending she’s doing things to keep people safer.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur: Why is Lee Zeldin within single digits?” Kathy Hochul: “The year that I’ve been a governor we’ve had enormous challenges, but we’ve met every one of them … I and other Democrats are working to keep people safe.” pic.twitter.com/QOZYlHXDos — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) November 1, 2022

Kathy Hochul claims that crime in New York is a conspiracy, but for the family of Connie Tuori, and so many others, it’s very much their reality every single day. pic.twitter.com/TZQurfpg0k — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) November 1, 2022

THIRD WORLD NEW YORK CITY

Another horrific, preventable murder, caused by Dems’ soft-on-crime policies. If Hochul wins, she won’t be accountable, and she’ll release even more violent felons from prison. New York: vote for @leezeldin! https://t.co/G77KWSzoXf — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 2, 2022

New Yorkers fear for their lives as subway crime soars a whopping 41%. This is Kathy Hochul’s New York. Save New York. Vote for Lee Zeldin. #NYGov pic.twitter.com/3mMY4jfUHb — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 31, 2022

Related