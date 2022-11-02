Disgusting Jan. 6 Officer Fanone Calls Lake a POS

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace laughed Tuesday after a former police officer called Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake of Arizona a “piece of shit.”

“I also support the fact that Kari Lake is a piece of shit,” said Michael Fanone, former D.C. Metropolitan Police officer injured in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building. Fanone’s comments came after Wallace aired an ad from the Republican Accountability Project featuring Gladys Sicknick, the mother of Brian Sicknick, criticizing Lake.

Officer Sicknick was a Trump supporter, but his family are reportedly not.

“No one is going to say you haven’t put it all on the line, and in the bluntest terms possible,” Wallace said after a brief laugh at Fanone’s verbal attack on Lake.

Very classy, Wallace.

Fanone: And, you know, I also support the fact that Kari Lake is a piece of shit pic.twitter.com/hKQ6TxQpIi — Acyn (@Acyn) November 1, 2022

Officer Sicknick died of a stroke a day after the riot/rally. There is no evidence anyone caused his death, but Democrats continue to lie and say he and as many as five others died at the hands of Trump supporters. The only person who was killed was Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt. She was killed by a Capitol Hill police officer for wearing a backpack.

Related