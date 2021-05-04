Potential Dem degenerate: Ex-OR House speaker arrested for sex trafficking









Former Oregon House Speaker and current Clackamas Community College board member Dave Hunt was cited by Portland police in an undercover sex traffic sting operation in April.

Contacted by the Portland Tribune on Monday, May 3, Hunt said, “I don’t think I should talk about that.”

As a legislator, Hunt was one of the numerous sponsors of a bill criminalizing sex trafficking in 2007. In 2011, he also voted for the bill that created the crime for which he was arrested and cited.

JUST IN – Former Democrat House Majority Speaker for the state of Oregon, Dave Hunt, was arrested and charged over human sex trafficking (Portland Tribune) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 3, 2021

Related