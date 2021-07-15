Despotic WH will work with FB to censor Americans

















White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that the White House is working with Facebook to flag what they decide is disinformation on the pandemic and vaccines.

Additionally, FB will share data on the reach and engagement of users.

Since when is FB an accurate source of information?

“We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation,” the White House press secretary said.

Psaki said the WH is targeting misinformation and she plans to keep in ‘regular touch’ with social media platforms.

Psaki said social media platforms will “measure and publicly share the impact of misinformation on their platform.”

Also, “Facebook should provide, publicly and transparently, data on the reach of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, not just engagement, but the reach of the misinformation and the audience that it’s reaching,” Psaki said. “That will help us ensure we’re getting accurate information to people. This should be provided not just to researchers but to the public so that the public knows and understands what is accurate and inaccurate”

The Biden administration wants platforms like Facebook to also “create a robust enforcement strategy that bridges their properties and provides transparency about the rules,” to take “faster action against harmful posts,” and to promote “quality information sources in their feed algorithm.”

“There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti vaccine misinformation on social media platforms,” Psaki said. “All of them remain active on Facebook, despite some even being banned on other platforms, including Facebook, ones that Facebook owns.”

She didn’t name the 12.

“Facebook has repeatedly shown that they have the levers to promote quality information,” Psaki added. “We have seen them effectively do this in their algorithm over low quality information and they’ve chosen not to use it in this case and that is certainly an area that would have an impact.”

These people are Nazis. Joseph Goebbels would have been so proud. The CCP. Is undoubtedly thrilled.

Psaki: There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. All of them remain active on Facebook despite some being banned on other platforms including ones that Facebook owns pic.twitter.com/GCyFPUOkqK — Acyn (@Acyn) July 15, 2021

Full Presser:

