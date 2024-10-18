Destroying America, One John Deere Tractor at a Time

After Abandoning Wokeism, John Deere Fires Workers While Moving to Mexico

Farmers are infuriated with John Deere and have threatened to stop buying John Deere tractors. Once an iconic American company, the 187-year-old firm went woke and started moving business to Mexico. They recently – allegedly – abandoned woke, but they opened a factory in Mexico, laying off 2,100 workers this year alone. Deere continues to move more of its tractor and farming gear manufacturing to Mexico.

Under Democrats, US companies will continue to flee.

Daily Mail Collected Comments

“I’ll never buy another John Deere tractor or any of their products,” one farmer wrote today on Reddit.

Another added: “John Deere is loyal to shareholders, NOT employees or even customers. Anything they say otherwise is propaganda.”

Still another – referring to rival Massey-Ferguson and its red tractors – wrote: “Looks like a lot of color changes will happen the next few years. I predict a lot more red in fields.”

If Harris Wins, Company After Company Will Leave the USA as Illegal Foreigners Pile In.

The whole world will be at our doorstep if Kamala wins. An illegal immigration typhoon. https://t.co/if26f4NSOj — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) October 18, 2024

Wait for the Tariffs

John Deere is the market leader in the US. If Trump wins, they will face large tariffs. Maybe they are confident Trump will lose.

Many of the company’s dozens of factories in the US are the largest employers in small Midwest towns, making it devastating when dozens or even hundreds are suddenly out of jobs and don’t have many places to turn.

The 2,100 layoffs are across several Iowa sites – Ankeny, Dubuque, Ottumwa, Urbandale, Waterloo – plus Davenport and East Moline in Illinois, as well as a research center in Urbandale.

However, the company insisted Wednesday that the layoffs are unrelated to its production moving to Mexico.

Instead, bosses attributed the job cuts to a decline in demand for tractors and other agricultural equipment, which has resulted from falling crop prices and farmers reducing their expenditures. They added that they invested $2 billion in US factories since 2019.

Deere raked in over $10 billion in profit in 2023 but plans more layoffs.

Deere workers believe it comes down to greed.

It comes down to Democrats selling us out.