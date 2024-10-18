The Fight to Clean Voter Rolls: Non-Citizens Voted in VA

On Wednesday, election officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified nearly a hundred non-citizens with active voter registrations as the 2024 presidential race enters its final stretch. Virginia has already voted for weeks.

Loudon County is also removing non-citizens.

According to ABC7 News, Fairfax County officials revealed this week that they have canceled 985 non-citizens from the county voter rolls. They referred the cases to Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano (D-VA) and Attorney General Jason Miyares (R-VA).

Fairfax County Commonwealth attorney, a Democrat, said that he did not agree that the non-citizens violated election law. “It is our hope that your office can provide additional information as to what election law violations you believe may have occurred and any records or documents that might be relevant to showing these violations. We certainly appreciate your assistance in this matter and look forward to hearing from you,” Descano wrote in a letter to the Fairfax County General Registrar.

In August, the governor found 6,303 non-citizens on the voter rolls.

The DOJ is suing the state because they were removed in less than 90 days.

In a new memo obtained by 7News, Gov. Youngkin’s counselor, Richard Cullen, argues that the 90-day “quiet period” under the National Voter Registration Act is not relevant to this process since Virginia conducts an individualized—not systematic—review per Virginia law to correct registration records.

Youngkin said he is enforcing the law signed by Tim Kaine when Kaine was governor.

“This process has been in place since 2006,” said Youngkin. “We had recent Democrat governors like Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam use this exact same process within a 90-day period.”

“Should non-U.S. citizens vote in American elections? Do you think they should?” 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Sen. Kaine in July.

“No,” Kaine answered. “Voting should be reserved for U.S. citizens.”

They Want to Stop Non-Citizens from Voting

“We know for a fact that they (non-citizens) have been voting,” said Katie Gorka, the Chairwoman of the Fairfax County Republican Committee.

Gorka wants to strengthen the process so they don’t have the opportunity to vote.

“We want the Department of Motor Vehicles to work more closely with ELECT, the Department of Elections, in sharing document numbers, the legal presence document numbers, and we want ELECT to be working with the Department of Homeland Security in order to verify whether people are eligible to vote,” said Gorka. “They are not doing that. The other thing is the Department of Motor Vehicles is not verifying social security numbers. So you see, there are all kinds of issues here that make it too easy for non-citizens, whether they plan on it or not, to end up on the voter rolls.”

Non-citizens voting could sway the election.

“It could have a huge impact,” said Gorka. “It could sway the election. Trump and Harris are neck and neck. We’ve also got some very close congressional races. If you have a close race and you have even just a few thousand non-citizens who are voting, that could determine a race.”