Destroying Greece With Massive Numbers of Illegal Migrants

The UN and EU have destroyed Europe, and the Biden-Harris administration is ruining the United States. The people pouring in cannot properly care for themselves in a foreign country and have very different values. Assimilation will be very difficult or impossible.

According to the Voice of America, Greece is facing increasing illegal immigration as the Gaza crisis continues. The trend has Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and senior European Union officials heading to Egypt Sunday to sign an aid package worth just over $8 billion intended to help ease migration.

The massive numbers entering Greece have grown by more than 400% in the last month alone.

Palestinians, who are not welcomed in any country, rank high in these flows, and the numbers of Egyptians are increasing rapidly.

“There is no doubt that Egypt has suffered the greatest fallout of the crisis in Gaza,” said Migration and Asylum Minister Dimitris Keridis. “And as if the country and its economy was not strained enough, the Gaza crisis and inflow of Palestinians has exacerbated the situation, setting Egyptians to a massive flight.”

According to Thomas Brooke at Remix News, the picturesque Greek island of Rhodes is increasingly marred by the presence of illegal immigrants, sparking frustration among local residents who feel neglected by government inaction.

Manolis Androulakis, president of the South Dodecanese Police Officers Union, expressed the growing despair among law enforcement, stating, “The situation is at a breaking point. The police services are in danger of being disbanded. For an escort from Rhodes to other areas of the country, it takes us even 20 days!”

“Our endurance and tolerance have reached the breaking point,” Androulakis said. “It is not possible for us to shoulder the entire burden of immigration while others look on indifferently,” Brooke writes.

Illegal immigrants have taken over the Greek island of Rhodes camping in makeshift tents even on the streets and everywhere else. They urinate and defecate in public places where they also eat and sleep.

This constitutes a public health and security time bomb. Illegal migrants… https://t.co/JGl81nTQyb — Uzay Bulut (@bulutuzay_) October 23, 2024

Two days ago an illegal immigrant from Cameroon bunrt 120 acres of forest in the island of Samos. He was let free by the judge though arson is considered a serious crime. My country will be lost due to our useless politicians. — ΡΑΝΙΑ (@RANIA1526107) October 23, 2024

The migrant invasion of Greece is out of control. They will proceed onwards to the UK! pic.twitter.com/qqUeU9HBRR — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 28, 2024