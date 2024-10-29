Biden’s FTC Was Weaponized Against Elon Musk

According to a House Judiciary report provided exclusively to the Daily Caller, the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) weaponized the agency against Elon Musk’s Twitter, now called X.

Biden’s Chair Resuscitated a Consent Decree

According to the report, Biden-appointed FTC Chair Lina Khan introduced a consent decree against the platform due to Musk’s acquisition, although Khan denied that was the reason. However, the FTC was considering potentially enforcing the consent decree in the years preceding Musk’s acquisition—but Khan “called for an immediate vote” days after the deal was announced, documents show.

According to Cornell Law School, a consent decree is a court-approved settlement agreement.

The decree was ongoing for three years. They reached an agreement in 2021, but when Lina Khan took over, she restarted negotiations. In March 2022, they agreed to an almost identical consent decree.

The report noted that Khan did not demand an “immediate vote to finalize the settlement ” until Twitter announced Musk’s intention to acquire the company. The Committee alleges in its report that the FTC “weaponized its regulatory authority” against Twitter and Musk.

Since Elon Musk Bought : -SEC sues Musk over the purchase

-FTC demands internal documents

-Biden DOJ sues SpaceX for not hiring refugees for secret rocket technology

-Biden DOJ and SEC open investigations against Tesla over a literal glass house

-Biden DOJ opens criminal…

Biden’s Chair Demanded an Immediate Settlement & All Communications

Khan demanded an immediate settlement without commissioners reviewing it.

Republican Commissioner Christine Wilson’s attorney advisor echoed Phillips’ concerns, noting that Wilson desired “sufficient time” to go over the material.

“The urgency is due to Elon Musk’s purchase of the company this week,” Khan’s advisor replied in a group email.

The report asserts that Khan’s FTC began “harassing” Twitter once the consent decree was approved.

Khan reportedly refused to meet with Musk until Twitter adhered to all of the agency’s demands. According to the report, Twitter’s attorneys noted that not all communications regarding Musk “could reasonably contain information about Twitter’s data security and privacy program.”

They were required to produce all communications. Lina Khan referred Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan to a letter she sent to Twitter.

According to the report, the FTC failed to explain why Twitter was required to produce these communications.

Harassment Over Free Speech

“The only reasonable explanation, then, for requiring all communications remotely related to Musk would be as a tool for the FTC to harass Musk,” the Committee said.

The Biden-Harris FTC also demanded information that was outside the consent decree’s purview, the Committee claimed. Despite protests from Twitter’s attorneys, the FTC continued requiring the company to produce all communications pertaining to Elon Musk.

According to the report, the FTC reportedly refused to “clarify” why the requested information was relevant.

Additionally, the FTC considered using Twitter’s divulgence of information to journalists to circumvent Twitter’s “privilege claim” for keeping documents from the agency.

In 2023, Twitter Files journalists Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi testified to the House Select Subcommittee on Weaponization about how the federal government pressured tech companies to censor speech – and how that censorship was election interference.

Unelected bureaucrats and Big Tech companies NEVER should collude to dictate what Americans can say or read online. But here we are.@RepStefanik blasts the Censorship Industrial Complex pic.twitter.com/uXNzLlW2dg — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) November 30, 2023

Khan said the FTC needed to investigate Twitter’s compliance with the decree because the information Musk provided to the journalists involved in exposing the Twitter Files “triggered legal scrutiny,” the report states.

However, the FTC eventually discovered that the company had taken measures to protect consumer privacy, so the FTC’s investigation was no longer necessary. The report shows that the agency seemingly closed its investigation into the company this early in 2024.

The Committee also claims that Khan was uncooperative and “refused to produce key documents.”

The report concluded that the Biden-Harris FTC, under the leadership of Chair Khan, expedited the consent decree to “punish” Musk and his company for revealing the administration’s censorship.

The Daily Caller previously reported how the Twitter Files exposed the FBI’s efforts to work with Big Tech to crack down on speech during the 2020 presidential election.

