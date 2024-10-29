Elon Musk Did Not Come In as an Illegal Alien

Elon Musk said he did not come into the United States as an illegal alien. Joe Biden announced he did and seemed concerned about him breaking the laws. [Yes, really].

Biden got that idea from an October 27 report by The Washington Post. The report said Elon began his career working illegally in the U.S. in 1995 while building a Silicon Valley startup, which he sold for $300 million four years later.

The Post claimed they had company documents and interviewed former business associates, including the CEO, who said investors were worried he could be deported.

Elon Musk said he held a J-1 visa, which later transitioned to an H-1B. He came to go to Stanford and quit after two days to open a business. He later switched to an H-1B visa.

Musk said, “They know this, as they have all my records. Losing the election is making them desperate.

Here, is barely-aware Joe quoting The Washington Post, a corrupt news outlet.

