Destroying US Fossil Fuels Might Be Removed from Biden’s $3.5T Bill

The Clean Electricity Performance Program, the cornerstone climate policy in Democrats’ massive social safety net package, will likely be dropped.

The West Virginia Senator comes from an energy-producing state, and he is opposed to Joe Biden’s plan to get rid of coal and gas-fired plants. Biden wants to replace them with ineffective wind and solar energy.

Biden promised to make the US’s power sector “free of carbon” by 2025 during a virtual bilateral meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF) on Energy and Climate last month.

This is more of The Great Reset and making America Last.

Biden returned the US to the Paris Agreement, killed the Keystone XL Pipeline, ended oil and gas leases on public lands, and committed to reducing US emissions 50% – 52% lower than 2005 levels by 2030.

Biden is also telling investors to NOT invest in US energy and bad-mouthing the fossil fuel industry.

Even though Manchin is a longtime proponent of carbon capture, he recently cast doubt on its potential. “I’d love to have carbon capture, but we don’t have the technology because we really haven’t gotten to that point. And it’s so darn expensive that it makes it almost impossible,” a sane Joe Manchin told reporters in September.

Progressive [communist] Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal on Saturday denied that Manchin tanked the climate provisions in Biden’s larger economic bill, saying that “there’s no decisions that have been made, the negotiations are continuing.”

“We understand that we have to get fifty senators on board and that Sen. Manchin obviously has a very big role to play on this. This is in his committee. And so we are continuing to push for the strongest possible climate protections that will allow us to bring down carbon emissions,” the Washington state Democrat said on MSNBC. “We’re open to that negotiation as long as we have strong climate protections that bring down carbon emissions. That’s the discussion that’s underway right now.”

Last month Biden traveled to Golden, Colorado to tour the National Renewable Energy Laboratory to promote his “Build Back Better” agenda. Biden, who can’t even spit out a sentence without sounding like a fool, said wind turbines would combat climate change.

He is determined to destroy the country.

