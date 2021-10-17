Delta Air CEO Will NOT Force Employees to Get Vaxxed

















Delta Airlines’ CEO Ed Bastian appeared on Fox Business on Saturday and said he will not force employees to get vaxxed.

“We’re proving that you can work collaboratively with your people, trusting your people to make the right decisions, respecting their decisions and not forcing them over the loss of their jobs,” Delta’s CEO said.

“This is a government mandate, it’s a presidential order, and we’re doing our best to comply with that according to the deadlines that have been set,” Kelly added.

“I’ve never been in favor of corporations imposing that kind of a mandate, I’m not in favor of that, never have been,” Kelly said on CNBC. “But the executive order from President Biden mandates that all federal employees and then all federal contractors, which covers all major airlines, have to have a vaccine mandate in place by December 8. So we’re working through that.”

He won’t fire anyone so we’ll see how that goes with the dictator in the White House.

Watch:



