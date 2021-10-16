Woman Raped on a Train & Onlookers Didn’t Even Call 911

















According to a report by Fox News, a woman was raped on a train in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday night. What makes it particularly awful is bystanders did nothing, according to police.

The rape was captured on surveillance video. It showed that people on the train did nothing to intervene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and the attacker, 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy was arrested.

“There was a lot of people, in my opinion, that should have intervened; somebody should have done something,” Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department said. “It speaks to where we are in society. I mean, who would allow something like that to take place? So it’s troubling.”

Bernhardt called the victim an “unbelievably strong woman” who provided police with a lot of information. She did not know her attacker, he said.

“She’s on the mend,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this.”

No one even called 911.

We are becoming a nation of heartless monsters.

Related















