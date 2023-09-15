Destruction of the Western World: The Invasion of Italy

Italy is under siege. The invasion has ramped up.

In this photo, former UK Parliamentarian Jim Ferguson explains that 7,000 illegal aliens invaded a town of 6,000 people. This happened in only 24 hours.

He believes it is to destroy the sovereignty of the countries in the Western World.

#WEF2030Agenda is ramping up their activities using mass #IllegalMigration as a weapon to weaken Sovereign Nations and destroy them from within. They are attempting a #Globalist takeover. 7000 Illegal migrants descend upon Lampedusa in Italy which only has a population of 6000.… pic.twitter.com/nG4Id33Dcz — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 14, 2023

The situation on the Italian island of Lampedusa is coming to a head, with the local government declaring a state of emergency after more than 6,000 illegal migrants were registered on the small Italian Mediterranean island on Tuesday.

Besides an influx of hundreds of boats sailing toward Italy’s harbors, scenes of violence were recorded, with migrants trying to break through police lines.

“Apocalypse on Lampedusa. Italian police are trying to keep illegal African migrants in check. Meanwhile, 160 boats have arrived with 8,000 illegals: just young, strong men who are migrating into our social systems,” wrote former Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Georg Pazderski on X.

Mayor Filippo Mannino has responded by declaring a state of emergency on Wednesday evening, as reported by the Ansa news agency. He demanded more support for the small island, which he said is under “great stress.” Officially, the number of migrants on the island now outnumbers the actual residents.

“Everyone has helped in some way the migrants who needed help. But now it’s really time to look for a structural solution,” Mannino said. However, it is unclear what the state of emergency will actually achieve without concrete support from the ruling conservatives in Italy, who already declared a nationwide emergency in April as migration numbers soared via the Mediterranean route.

The political response is never strong enough.

The US southern border looks like Italy. Do people realize we don’t have a country because we don’t have borders?

This will be the US in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/9bWQ1vo0CE — real Anthony Aguero (@AgueroForTexas) September 14, 2023

Italy has called a 6 month State of Emergency as the George Soros led invasion escalates… The Sicilian island of Lampedusa saw more than 5,000 people arrive in a single day this week… Soros wanted compensation for Italy to house his illegal immigrants so Giorgia Meloni… pic.twitter.com/YprNq1RNDX — Pelham (@Resist_05) September 13, 2023

Absolute mayhem on the Italian island of Lampedusa as thousands of illegal migrants scramble for supplies. Italy’s “far-right” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promised to end the invasion yet the situation is worse than ever. Democracy is a sham. pic.twitter.com/2HkyaiakU5 — Ben Kew ️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) September 14, 2023

When will Americans realize this is happening in the USA by design?

It’s crazy how the avg. person in MENA would be considered far-right in the West Tunisian radio show host called the arrival of migrants in Lampedusa, Italy an invasion, compared to the landings of Normandy in WW II. He would’ve lost his job if he said it in some other countries pic.twitter.com/gpm9e1XSlr — ⚡️ (@cysaeyci) September 14, 2023

in other actual news..this is what an invasion looks like.. Italy and European ground and absolutely nothing being done about it ” 112 boat loads .. pic.twitter.com/ZscowbVdew — SilverFox (@Sliverfox000) September 13, 2023

