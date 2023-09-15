Biden Goes Full Racist in Discussing Low Unemployment

Racist Joe outdid himself with this next statement. Nothing like stereotyping people, which is the real meaning of racism.

“You see record lows in unemployment, particularly, and I’ve focused on this my whole career, particularly for African-American and Hispanic workers and veterans, you know, the workers without high school diplomas. The lowest unemployment rate in 70 years for women now.”

He’s bragging about low-wage jobs. Most jobs created are low-wage, low skill jobs.

A CNBC host asked the ADP chief economist a key question. “The real yields there, but wages will stay strong. Do you agree with that, or do wages come in even?”

“While the real yield goes up,” she said, “that’s not good for America. There’s a sense that where we’ve seen the highest wage growth has been for low-skill workers with low pay now, let’s be clear, even though we’ve seen double-digit wage growth for almost an entire year.”

You say “we’ll create millions of jobs” But won’t most of those good jobs in renewables be manufacturing solar panels in China? Won’t the US jobs mostly be the same low-skill and low-wage installation & weatherization jobs California created? — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 17, 2020

