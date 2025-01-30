Bakari Sellers Blames Trump for the Crash, Takes It Back, Then Buttigieg Jumps In

Within two hours of the crash, CNN talking head Bakari Sellers blamed Donald Trump for the crash.

He posted a screenshot of a new release from the House Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, announcing a Trump-issued air traffic controller hiring freeze.

The article featured a statement from the committee’s ranking member, Rick Larsen, warning about the potential threat to safety from an aviation freeze.

“Eight days ago,” Sellers captioned the post on X, as the cause of the crash remained unexplained (see below).

People slammed him for it!

Bakari Sellers deleted his post and then groveled a bit when people lambasted him. The old tricks aren’t working.

“I deleted the post because timing matters,” Sellers wrote after the backlash. “Politics at this point does not. I f***ed up, I own that.

“I am very prayerful but I’m also very frustrated upset and disturbed with where we are as a country,” he continued, “I recognize, and I will do better.

“The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors, and ensuring this never happens again,” he added, suggesting he isn’t done with attacking the administration.

A couple of responses:

CNN moron who said Dawn Staley was a hero for welcoming men on her women’s basketball team and ripped @outkick and me for asking the question of her immediately sent a Tweet blaming Donald Trump for last night’s plane crash. Elite work here @Bakari_Sellers, well done. pic.twitter.com/FF6sKihvbD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2025

You deleted the post because dozens of Americans are currently being fished out of the Potomac, and rather than have reverence for the victims, you chose to dishonestly (and despicably) blame @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/djduf7OqE3 — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) January 30, 2025

They are fishing corpses out of the Potomac, families are praying their loved ones miraculously survived, we haven’t the faintest clue yet what caused the crash, and Bakari is already frantically (and publicly!) looking for a way to blame it on Trump. What a broken human being. pic.twitter.com/eeZXRAdqWF — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 30, 2025

He Wasn’t Done

Pothole Pete threw a safety line. Buttigieg, referencing Trump’s concerns about the FAA’s diversity program, wrote:

“Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

Bakari reposted it with the line, “Thank you, Pete.”

We don’t know why the crash happened, but Trump explained what is happening in the FAA after a morning of the media blaming him. If the FAA is responsible, which doesn’t seem likely at this point, it was under Pete Buttigieg, not Donald Trump. If they are not responsible, they are still putting people in danger with their hiring and promotion rules centered on DEI. Hiring psychotic and mentally challenged people is nuts. If not this tragedy, another is waiting to happen. That’s the point Mr. Trump is making.

#BREAKING: President Trump just EVISCERATED the FAA, and blamed their incompetence on their DEI practices during his press briefing on the DC plane crash Holy CRAP. Trump also CALLED OUT Pothole Pete Buttigieg, saying he had a “good line of bullsh*t” “He has run FAA right… pic.twitter.com/JHQjZd6w71 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

