Bakari Sellers Blames Trump for the Crash, Takes It Back, Then Buttigieg Jumps In

M Dowling
Within two hours of the crash, CNN talking head Bakari Sellers blamed Donald Trump for the crash.

He posted a screenshot of a new release from the House Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, announcing a Trump-issued air traffic controller hiring freeze.

The article featured a statement from the committee’s ranking member, Rick Larsen, warning about the potential threat to safety from an aviation freeze.

“Eight days ago,” Sellers captioned the post on X, as the cause of the crash remained unexplained (see below).

People slammed him for it!

Bakari Sellers deleted his post and then groveled a bit when people lambasted him. The old tricks aren’t working.

“I deleted the post because timing matters,” Sellers wrote after the backlash. “Politics at this point does not. I f***ed up, I own that.

“I am very prayerful but I’m also very frustrated upset and disturbed with where we are as a country,” he continued, “I recognize, and I will do better.

“The only thing that matters is rescuing the survivors, and ensuring this never happens again,” he added, suggesting he isn’t done with attacking the administration.

A couple of responses:

He Wasn’t Done

Pothole Pete threw a safety line. Buttigieg, referencing Trump’s concerns about the FAA’s diversity program, wrote:

“Despicable. As families grieve, Trump should be leading, not lying. We put safety first, drove down close calls, grew Air Traffic Control, and had zero commercial airline crash fatalities out of millions of flights on our watch.

“President Trump now oversees the military and the FAA. One of his first acts was to fire and suspend some of the key personnel who helped keep our skies safe. Time for the President to show actual leadership and explain what he will do to prevent this from happening again.”

Bakari reposted it with the line, “Thank you, Pete.”

We don’t know why the crash happened, but Trump explained what is happening in the FAA after a morning of the media blaming him. If the FAA is responsible, which doesn’t seem likely at this point, it was under Pete Buttigieg, not Donald Trump. If they are not responsible, they are still putting people in danger with their hiring and promotion rules centered on DEI. Hiring psychotic and mentally challenged people is nuts. If not this tragedy, another is waiting to happen. That’s the point Mr. Trump is making.


