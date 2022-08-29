Detailed Review of Pelosi’s Drunk Driving Tape – It Was a Felony

There was a witness on the night Paul Pelosi crashed into another car while inebriated. The witness took off. That comment by officers can be heard in the released dashcam footage. An officer told Paul Pelosi he was lucky to be alive.

It was not a misdemeanor as charged. It was a felony. Paul Pelosi was given the bare minimum when he deserved prison.

Jesse Watters goes step by step through the footage. Listen to the victim describe Mr. Pelosi driving towards him at high speed.

When asked for his driver’s license, Paul Pelosi pulled out a platinum card given to him by the police for his huge donation to the police. The police have since rescinded his card.

Watch the clip and decide for yourself if Pelosi is too entitled.

