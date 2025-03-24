Detained Mahmoud Khalil Didn’t Reveal Key Info on Green Card App

The Trump administration filed new allegations against Mahmoud Khalil, the Columbia University graduate student detained due to his radical pro-Hamas activism on campus.

He allegedly failed to reveal information on his Green Card application form.

In a filing Sunday, the Justice Department said Khalil, who is a green card holder, withheld information about his membership in certain organizations and failed to disclose his employment at the Syria Office in the British Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, in his permanent residency application.

Khalil, a native of Syria and citizen of Algeria, entered the U.S. on a student visa in December 2022 and was adjusted to lawful permanent resident status in November 2024.

He allegedly did not disclose that he was a member of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) as a political officer or that he was part of Columbia University Apartheid Divest when he applied to become a permanent resident in 2024, according to a Department of Homeland Security March 17 document, which the government referenced in its filing.

UNWRA is notorious for its ties to Hamas. The divest group is an anti-Israel group seeking to bankrupt the nation. It doesn’t even matter. He didn’t reveal the information, and that’s enough to rule him out.

Much has been made of the fact that he has an eight-month-pregnant American wife. The US should pay her plane fare out of the US if necessary. She can go with him and live in one of those wonderful countries he’s tied to since she hates this one.

