President Trump Ends Taxpayer-Funded Housing for Illegal Aliens

HUD Secretary Scott Turner and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem helped President Trump end taxpayer-funded housing for people here illegally. It is one of the many benefits Democrats used to lure illegal aliens into the country.

HUD announcement in part:

“American tax dollars should be used for the benefit of American citizens, especially when it comes to an issue as pressing as our nation’s housing crisis,” said Secretary Scott Turner. “This new agreement will leverage resources including technology and personnel to ensure American people are the only priority when it comes to public housing. We will continue to work closely with DHS to maximize our resources and put American citizens first.”

“The Biden Administration prioritized illegal aliens over our own citizens, including by giving illegal aliens taxpayer-funding housing at the expense of Americans. Not anymore. The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally. If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now. The gravy train is over,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

According to recent data from the Center for Immigration Studies, about 59 percent of illegal alien households use one or more welfare programs, creating roughly $42 billion in costs. Across the country there are about 9 million residents of public and subsidized housing without proper information sharing to determine eligibility status. Under the Biden administration, states and localities introduced legislation to ban illegal immigrants from public housing.

Democrats gave aliens here illegally every benefit they could think of to lure them in and keep them here. Meanwhile, our poor were on the streets, including Veterans.

