President Trump and President Putin began a new set of peace talks on Monday amid a Ukrainian refusal to talk with Russians. American negotiators said they hope to achieve “real progress” at the talks in Saudi Arabia, while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of “difficult negotiations.”

“There are still many aspects related to the settlement which are to be worked out,” Peskov told reporters on a media call Monday after Russia’s Foreign Ministry published video of its delegation arriving at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh.

A source familiar with the negotiations told NBC News that the White House is attempting a strategy of “shuttle diplomacy. ” The White House was meeting with Russian delegates Monday after speaking with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia a day before.

The peace talks in Riyadh were unsuccessful after the Ukrainian delegation refused to meet with Russia. This doesn’t come as a surprise since President Zelensky now demands membership in NATO, a deal breaker, and all the land back, including Crimea, lost under Barack Obama. That’s another deal breaker.

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged fire in the last week.

UKRAINE: Negotiations between Ukrainian and the US have ended in Riyadh. Deputy head of Zelensky’s office Palisa admitted Ukraine’s delegation refused to meet with the Russian delegation in Riyadh causing talks to be aborted. pic.twitter.com/qOuejNCQz4 — @amuse (@amuse) March 24, 2025

Jessica and her NGO are an example of the requirements for peace. Russia has to crawl out of Ukraine on their knees, begging for mercy.

“Russia need to crawl out of Ukraine on their knees, begging for mercy”. The recent trend to keep the pro Ukranian war crowd happy, is fictional storytelling. Jessica is just an NGO money receiver and keeps the crowd happy with glorious “what if stories” -> Once you… pic.twitter.com/GAt6cI0f5C — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) March 24, 2025

Ukraine’s only leverage is the favorable press and the EU support. Perhaps that’s enough, or they think it is. It’s hard to say what Russia wants.

