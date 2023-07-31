Devon Archer Gave Bombshell Testimony Today! Impeach!

Devon Archer gave damning testimony in Congress, and the media is trying to massage it. Archer said Joe, the Big Guy, was on more than 20 business calls with him and Hunter. The media claims he was just saying hello. The Russian billionaire’s wife also came up.

Hunter’s former best friend and business partner Devon Archer testified behind closed doors today and told the House Committee that Burisma paid them to get the Ukrainian prosecutor fired. They did it.

In case you’ve forgotten, Joe bragged about it publicly. Watch the clip.

🚨Remember when Joe Biden bragged about using $1B US taxpayer dollars as leverage to fire the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Hunter & Burisma? Well today Devon Archer testified under oath that Burisma paid them to do it And they did. Mr. Archer also said he was on more than 20 business calls with Hunter AND JOE. Impeach!!

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 31, 2023

Devon Archer also testified that Joe Biden met with the Moscow mayor’s billionaire wife, Elena Baturina, in the spring of 2014. That was before she wired $3.5 million to Hunter Biden. Baturina is the same Russian oligarch the Biden regime refused to sanction.

Levi heir and congressional hack Ron Goldman is trying to control the narrative.

🚨ITS HAPPENING🚨 Biden’s de facto lawyer Rep. Daniel Goldman is visually shaken, sweaty and in PANIC after hearing Devon Archer’s testimony. Goldman admits Joe DID coordinate with Hunter’s business associates but he was just to “say hi” Watch the PANICpic.twitter.com/WVEYbYPnWW — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 31, 2023

Hunter thought it was justice to arrest Devon Archer while he evades the scales of justice.

Hunter continued, “Every great family is persecuted prosecuted in the us- you are part of a great family–not a side show not deserted by them even in your darkest moments. Thats the way Bidens are different and you are a Biden. Its the price of power.and the people questioning… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 31, 2023

