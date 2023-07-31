Viktor Orbán Warns Russia Wins Because They Are Nuclear

Russia has made it eminently clear for decades that they will not tolerate NATO on their border in Ukraine. Why is neutrality a problem, especially since that was part of Ukraine’s deal? Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, recently said they would not tolerate losing and will use nuclear weapons if they lose the war.

“If we imagine that the Ukrainian offensive with NATO support was successful and they took part of our territory, we would have to resort to the use of nuclear weapons under the rules of the decree of the Russian President of 2 June 2020,” the former president said on his Telegram channel.

Russia has often said they’d use nuclear weapons if they felt the situation was existential. The US President has said they could be the first strike, and our administration has made it clear they want to destroy Russia and unseat Putin.

US rhetoric and policies should be questioned.

It’s Common Sense

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, explained again why this war needs to end and soon in negotiations. Why can’t Ukraine accept neutrality?

Think about it. Do you think after the US threatened to defeat Russia and unseat Putin, and move into Ukraine, the one thing they consider existential – you don’t think they will go nuclear?

Leo Hohmann reports that Orbán believes Russia, as a nuclear power, cannot be defeated and warns against the consequences of continuing the war in Ukraine. He wants peace and Ukrainian lives saved.

No one is listening to the Hungarian President. Instead of heeding his warnings, the EU Parliament is taking steps to ban Hungary from the presidency of the EU.

Watch:

If Shoigu Is Right, It’s Horrific

For what it’s worth, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Monday, addressed Ukrainian losses.

Speaking at a conference attended by senior military commanders, Shoigu noted that Kiev “is desperately throwing new forces in a bid to storm our positions.”

Shoigu said that in July, Ukraine lost 20,824 service members and 2,227 units of military equipment, including 10 German-supplied Leopard tanks, 11 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and 50 self-propelled guns from several Western countries, the minister stated.

That wouldn’t surprise me from foreign papers I’ve read.

Hungary boycotted Sweden’s application to join NATO.

The Sanctions Don’t Work

Reportedly, Germans did not have enough money for meals of meat, fish, poultry, or a vegetarian equivalent every day. The latest data was tracked by the EU statistical office Eurostat.

The German corporate newsroom Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland released the new figures on Monday. It demonstrated a year-on-year increase of 0.9% to 11.4%. That means nearly 10 million people in the most populous EU nation often lacked proper meals. That shocking number rises to 19.3% for single parents, an increase of 2.6% year over year.

Additionally, Austria is facing a recession, and UK businesses are ignoring the sanctions.

