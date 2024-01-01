DeWine Got $$ from Hospitals Making Millions Off Child Sex Surgeries

Ohio governor Mike DeWine just vetoed a bill that would have protected children from irreversible genital and hormonal mutilation. The main entity opposing House Bill 68 seems to have been the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association.

From 2018 to 2023, Devine received a total of $40,300 from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, Cincinnati (OHCA), Children’s Nationwide Hospital, and pro-Medica Children’s Hospital.

Parker Thayer of Capital Research pointed out an X that nearly half of the medical donations came from OHCA. “How nice of him to veto the bill that would have cost gender-affirming children’s hospitals millions of dollars,” Thayer wrote on X.

Friends of Ohio Hospitals sent him $40,000. Friends of Ohio Hospitals is funded by the senior employees, lobbyists, and Super PACs of many major hospitals in Ohio and around the nation.

Ohio Children’s Hospitals are receiving millions of dollars for transgender human experimentation on kids.

Federal tax dollars fund the studies he includes. The side effects of child transitioning are disastrous and often deadly.

