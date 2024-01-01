Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion in Ireland, or Are They?

According to the Economic Times, Ireland is embracing [Marxist] diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“In today’s dynamic global landscape, Ireland stands apart as a nation that truly embodies the principles of diversity and inclusivity. The census report for last year reflects that out of the 4.3 million people living in Ireland, 12% were non-Irish With its rich multicultural fabric and progressive mindset, Ireland has emerged as a compelling option for international students and working professionals who seek an environment that not only respects but celebrates their diverse backgrounds,” writes the author Barry O’Driscoll.

Social Justice Ireland says they are embracing Ireland as a multicultural society.

Allegedly, Dublin stands with Palestine.

New Year in Dublin. Ireland stands with Palestine. Joe Biden isn’t Irish. pic.twitter.com/3KH9pxjPDo — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) January 1, 2024

HERE’S ANOTHER VIEWPOINT

We’re 30 minutes into 2024 and we already have a video of foreigners armed with knives attacking Irish people. #IrelandisFullpic.twitter.com/d6E2Gdt7jr — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) January 1, 2024

Irish young fellas vs foreigners inside Supermacs in Galway. #IrelandisFull pic.twitter.com/xIy1IOFO0h — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) December 31, 2023

Houses and hotels in Ireland that were supposed to house illegal immigrants are suddenly burning down. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/9TXhm36m5i — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) December 31, 2023

My New Year’s resolution is to get louder and louder until the whole world sees what’s happening to Ireland or the government throws me in prison. This can not be our future. This must not be what we leave to the next generation of Irish. #IrelandisFull pic.twitter.com/6NReiXMQPZ — MichaeloKeeffe (@Mick_O_Keeffe) December 30, 2023

There is a reason we all love the Irish. There is a reason we all think we’re Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Ireland doesn’t need multiculturalism when it has this: pic.twitter.com/R4nz8WxP6A — Bellona (@RomanGoddess72) December 28, 2023

