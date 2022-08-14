DHS and FBI Issue a Joint Intel Bulletin – Tie It To Donald Trump

The FBI and the DHS published a joint intelligence bulletin of an alleged increase in violent threats and tied it to the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

2-Minute Read

The FBI is investigating an “unprecedented” number of threats against bureau personnel and property in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, including some against agents listed in court records as being involved in the recent search, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

The bureau, along with the Department of Homeland Security, also has issued a joint intelligence bulletin warning of “violent threats” against federal law enforcement, courts, and government personnel and facilities.

The bulletin noted that the increase in violent threats includes a “threat to place a so-called dirty bomb in front of FBI Headquarters and issuing general calls for ‘civil war’ and ‘armed rebellion,’” CNN reported.

The names of two agents appeared on the warrant of the raid on Mar-a-Lago, and the politicized DHS and FBI say the names circulated online. Why their names weren’t redacted is a mystery. Allegedly, doxing is going on.

The joint bulletin was issued a day after a man who allegedly attempted to break into the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati died after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement. The motive is undetermined, but the FBI thinks he went to the Jan. 6th rally and could be tied to the Proud Boys. No evidence has been produced yet, although his Twitter feed showed he was right-wing. When a right-wing person goes nuts, it’s an opportunity for the Biden administration.

This bulletin is from two weaponized and politicized agencies. Be afraid.

THE LATEST TERROR?

A PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins said that overnight a man set his car on fire and drove it into a barricade near the US Capitol on East Capitol Street. He started shooting indiscriminately and then shot into the air and killed himself.

No one else was hurt, and he didn’t appear to target any member of Congress.

Breaking. Multiple sources tell me overnight a man set his car on fire and drove into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol. He started shooting indiscriminately, ultimately shot and killed himself. One source tells me no one else injured. Waiting for @CapitolPolice confirmtn. 1/ — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) August 14, 2022

Related