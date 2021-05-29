DHS chief first said they’re “taking a very close look” at vaccine passports



















The Department of Homeland Security spokesperson on Friday said “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.” That is after the DHS secretary said they were looking at mandatory vaccine passports.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that the U.S. is “taking a very close look” at the possibility of requiring vaccine passports for international travel.

“We’re taking a very close look at that. You know, one of our principles, that has guided us throughout this pandemic is the value of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised,” Mayorkas said.

AFTER A FUROR, THEY ‘CLARIFIED’

A DHS spokesperson later on Friday clarified Mayorkas’ comments. The SPOX said that there will be no “federal mandate” for vaccine passports in the U.S.

“We’ve always said we’re looking at how we can ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to enter other countries,” the spokesperson added.

“That’s what the Secretary was referring to; ensuring that all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements.”

It’s likely the secretary was dropping a trial balloon.

So, the Biden administration will take the first step. Will they come up with non-mandatory passports or put something on our current passports?

The European Union and some Asian governments are developing coronavirus vaccine passports that people can access using phone apps. The purpose is to “help kickstart international travel,” AP writes.

A federal mandate is likely unconstitutional. It’s probably not the hill they want to die on.

They want to mandate what you inject into your body. They would love to have a database. Perhaps not now, perhaps not during COV, but eventually. The controls are coming. Just look at how Big Tech controls us.

Our government-corporation tyrants want to mandate vaccines — it’s lucrative — and they want to control us.

BILLS BANNING MANDATORY VACCINE PASSPORTS

Meanwhile, Sens. Ted Cruz, Mike Braun, and Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill banning federal vaccine passports.

“Americans shouldn’t be discriminated against because of COVID-19 vaccine status – whether that is at work or in everyday life,” Cruz said in a statement announcing the bill. “We should be encouraging individuals to receive the vaccine through increased patient protections, not mandating it.”

“I think there’s a real potential for government overreach and I don’t believe that anyone should be forced to take the vaccine,” Cruz said.

At least 10 states, including the home states of the senators introducing the bill, have enacted legislation or issued executive orders banning or limiting the use of vaccine passports. They are: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

All of that could be moot since vaccine passports are becoming more common. US tourists to the EU will be required to prove they are vaccinated. Unvaccinated Americans will just be banned from doing things.

Vaccine passports for domestic venue entry are one of the most illiberal and authoritarian ideas ever floated by the EU and the UK. It risks creating discrimination, a two-tier society, and it’s a serious infringement of our human rights.

Related

















