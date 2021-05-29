Latest threat: NBC News touts radical leftist ed standards for all schools



















A report on NBC News prepared by a far-left education group called the Hechinger Report seeks to sell the worst of education — the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory — as ‘patriotism’ and ‘civics standards’ for every school in the nation.

It’s a serious threat.

Instead of telling the truth about the 1619 Project, they present it as if there were two sides. The 1619 Project is fake history and there is only one side.

These far-left ‘liberals’ seem to be preparing to infuse the lies into our schools in a more intrusive and expansive way. The report states:

Now, a group of prominent academics and educators is pitching what they hope will be a way forward for the field. Their “Roadmap to Educating for American Democracy,” which calls for a massive federal investment in history and civics, is an attempt to reach a consensus on the key questions teachers should tackle. Instead of standards and curricula, it offers seven themes, six “core pedagogical principles,” and five design challenges, all aimed at helping educators develop customized curricula and lesson plans…

…A report that accompanies the roadmap calls for cultivating in students a “reflective patriotism” that balances “appreciation of the ideals of our political order” with a “candid reckoning with the country’s failure to live up to those ideals.”

This group is also pushing Critical Race Theory, and they want to sell all this leftism as our national standards. Their lesson plans leave a lot of room for indoctrination and are sold with innocuous titles. These are people who think CRT and the 1619 Project are good ideas.

As Stanley Kurtz said, it’s a “backdoor effort to impose a national curriculum” in social studies. Kurtz is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Hechinger’s partners are all leftists: CNN, McClatchy, NBC News, PBS News Hour, Politico Magazine, Slate, the Atlantic (Laurene Jobs), The Nation, The Washington Post, Time, and NPR.

Be aware, this appears to be the next Trojan Horse. Let me be the canary in the coal mine.

