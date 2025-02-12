DHS Clawed Back the $59 Million Back from New York City

DHS has secured the return of the $59 million that FEMA employees sent to New York City for illegal aliens housing and other expenses. The media said it was sent legally from a FEMA offshoot. Guess Not!

Surprisingly, they didn’t get away with it, but President Trump does have a new ally in New York City.

DHS says it has clawed back the full $59 million FEMA gave to NYC for migrant hotels, which led to the firings of several individuals involved.

DHS spokesperson told Fox News:

“Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.”

The spokesperson said FEMA was “funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer.”

The media claimed the money wasn’t going to a luxury hotel but the Roosevelt Hotel was a luxury hotel. However, word has it that the illegal aliens are destroying it.

More from DHS spokesperson @TriciaOhio:

“FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations & was used to house Laken Riley’s killer.”https://t.co/7ezQDfGEvQ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 12, 2025

Additionally, Donald Trump does have some authority to freeze or limit certain federal funding. It’s a small win, and it’s unclear what this affects.

A federal judge has ruled that President Trump possesses the authority to freeze or limit certain federal funding. pic.twitter.com/9ro4VqRT5H — The Global Beacon (@globalbeaconn) February 12, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email