DHS Clawed Back the $59 Million Back from New York City

DHS has secured the return of the $59 million that FEMA employees sent to New York City for illegal aliens housing and other expenses. The media said it was sent legally from a FEMA offshoot. Guess Not!
Surprisingly, they didn’t get away with it, but President Trump does have a new ally in New York City.
DHS says it has clawed back the full $59 million FEMA gave to NYC for migrant hotels, which led to the firings of several individuals involved.
DHS spokesperson told Fox News:
“Secretary Noem has clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels. There will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.”
The spokesperson said FEMA was “funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer.”
The media claimed the money wasn’t going to a luxury hotel but the Roosevelt Hotel was a luxury hotel. However, word has it that the illegal aliens are destroying it.
More from DHS spokesperson @TriciaOhio:
Additionally, Donald Trump does have some authority to freeze or limit certain federal funding. It’s a small win, and it’s unclear what this affects.
