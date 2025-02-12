McConnell Calls Tulsi a “National Security Risk”

Sen. Mitch McConnell was the only Republican in the Senate to vote against Tulsi Gabbard to be America’s director of national intelligence, and he issued a scathing statement afterward that described her as a national security risk.

“[McConnell] said, explaining his vote against her, he said the nation should not have to worry that the intelligence assessments the president receives are tainted by a director of national intelligence with a history of alarming lapses in judgment,” reported Raju. “He goes on to cite her past comments about Edward Snowden and about Russia and the like, and he said that he called her a quote, unnecessary risk for this position.”

CNN reporter Manu Raju said that this may be a sign of things to come from McConnell, who was also one of three Republicans to vote against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation to be secretary of defense.

“When he was leader, he was okay taking the arrows for his party, taking unpopular positions, even if he perhaps didn’t ultimately believe that that was the way he personally felt,” Raju said. “But now he has said his shackles are off, that he’s no longer the Republican leader. As you can see, he’s sending a signal to President Trump.”

Maybe McConnell, with his China Connections and his mental lapses, is too big a security risk.

Mitch is the senator who agrees with Chuck Schumer on almost everything.

