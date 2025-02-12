Pocahontas Got a Trump Tongue-Lashing Over the CFPB

During a press conference in the Oval Office, President Trump went off on Elizabeth Warren, the fake Indian, who got ahead by lying about her heritage. President Trump explained what a disaster her Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is for businesses. It has ruined a lot of good people. He called her a “nasty woman.”

The Bureau weaponizes regulations to crush small banks and push DEI-driven financial control. The biggest banks love this agency because it helps eliminate competition while pretending to fight for the little guy.

Americans are drowning in inflation, debt, and financial instability, all thanks to Democrat economic policies that the CFPB enables. Watch the video at the end.

The Bureau is communistic and answers to no one.

Are you happy your tax dollars are being used to threaten banks that don’t open accounts for illegal immigrants? Or fund the Soros-backed Center for Justice, which agitates for “racial & economic justice” while attacking religious liberty? The Consumer Financial Protection… pic.twitter.com/yDNZR9E1Vh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email