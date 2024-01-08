DHS Couldn’t Take Info on an Admitted Terrorist Now in the US

This next story is pathetic and extremely dangerous. The Biden administration is allowing millions of anonymous foreigners in without any vetting. Ben Bergquam has a video of one, but no one in authority will take the information.

After about an hour on the phone, Mr. Bergquam finally got a person on the tip line at Homeland Security. Yet, the person taking the information didn’t want the 20-second tape of the illegal alien admitting he was a terrorist who gave Border Patrol a false name. The person taking the call wanted a name, date of birth, and address. Without that, the person said he couldn’t take the report.

When Mr. Bergquam asked for someone higher up, the person said there wasn’t anyone. This is your progressive government, but at least they’re imprisoning J6 paraders – that’s what is important.

This is a bit of a long one, but you have to hear the end when he actually tells me, he can’t even take the report without the full name, date of birth, and location of the suspected terrorist. One question that was brought up was whether these calls are routed to foreign call… https://t.co/ockDbsWKZw — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) January 7, 2024

Armies are coming, and millions are here.

As we were interviewing a Venezuelan man about the truth of socialism another bus showed up at the San Antonio, Texas illegal migrant shelter. Count the number of women and children… it’s almost all fighting age men and the busses run all day long! Law & Border – Real America’s… pic.twitter.com/oaQT9A5ebJ — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) January 7, 2024

